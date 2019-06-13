ANDOVER — Voters at Saturday’s annual town meeting are expected to decide whether to restore the original workings in the town clock or install an electronic timer at an estimated $35,000 and $17,000, respectively.

Action on the 57 warrant articles is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at the Town Hall.

A $600,000 bond to pay for reconstructing roads, including Farmer’s Hill Road, is requested.

“The $600,000 will not affect our taxes,” Selectman Brian Mills said Thursday. “That’s basically what we’ve been paying back on for the last 10 years. So it would not raise our taxes. It would be the same amount that we’ve been paying.”

The last payment on the current bond is due in 2020, he said.

Also on the warrant is a request to authorize up to $500 from the Designated Cemetery Improvement/Maintenance account to repair the front of the tomb at Woodlawn Cemetery, and an article to remove trees around the town library that are considered a hazard.

Voters will also decide whether to create a five-member committee to study regulating short-term rentals.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall to elect a selectman and two school board members, all for three-year terms.

Selectman Wendy Closson is not seeking re-election, and no one has taken out nomination papers for the position, according to Town Clerk Melinda Averill.

School board members Betty Davis and Lindsey Sharkey are seeking re-election.

