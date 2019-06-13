NORWAY — Due to the explosion of cats and kittens that occurs this time every year, Responsible Pet Care is bursting at the seams and needs donations and supplies.

Fortunately, its annual kitten shower will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, from noon to 5 p.m. As always, they will have many wonderful dogs for adoption, as well as cats and kittens.

There will be door prizes, raffles and refreshments. Suggested donations for the kitten shower are cash/gift cards in order to purchase what is needed most, Adult Purina dry cat food, Kitten Purina dry cat food, canned cat/kitten food, toys, catnip, baby blankets, bleach, and paper towels.

RPC is located at 9 Swallow Road, just off High Street in Paris, across from the Paris Elementary School. For information, call 743-8679.

