NORWAY — It was a great day for fishing for the 50-plus youth who attended the Sixth Annual Norway Family Fishing Festival on Saturday, June 1, at Butters Park.

The family educational day was created to teach those 16 and under how to fish or improve their fishing skills. Over 50 fish were caught by our enthusiastic anglers, a record for the Festival.

Mollyocket Trout Unlimited offered dry land fly casting lessons and several children took advantage of the fly tying table. The Healthy Oxford Hills Bike Blender was whirring away; Western Foothills Land Trust had info on their many trails and projects; Norway Paris Fish & Game ran the weighing, cleaning and grilling station as well as face painting.

The Lake Store provided worms, the Fire Department provided a first aid station, water rescue and popcorn; and Café Nomad provided a platter of cookies for all to enjoy.

The Stuart B. Cummings Lifetime Fishing Award was won by Joseph Marshall, 9, of Norway. Cummings was an avid lifetime fisherman, taught how to fish by his grandfather. In memory of Cummings, Joan Cummings donated the funds to allow this award to be given.

We thank the following for their donations: Joan Cummings, DIFW, Norway-Paris Fish & Game Association, The Lake Store, Mollocket Trout Unlimited, Norway Parks & Recreation, Norway Fire Department, Healthy Oxford Hills and Café Nomad for donations to help support this event.

The event is a collaborative effort of the Norway Parks & Recreation Department, Mollyockett Trout Unlimited, Norway-Paris Fish & Game Association, Healthy Oxford Hills and Bryant Pond 4-H.

