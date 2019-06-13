AREA — Last year, the Maine Educational Opportunity Center successfully placed 587 Maine adults in different colleges last year.

The Center will host free workshops – “Essentials of College Planning” – for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main St., on Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

The free, interactive workshop is the starting point for all MEOC participants. It outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately one to two hours. Pre-registration is required.

All workshops are subject to change. For information or to register, call: 1-800-281-3703, or visit the website at http://meoc.maine.edu.

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. MEOC, housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.

All MEOC services are free, and include GED/SAT preparation, college planning, referrals/advocacy, career advising, financial aid advising, college admissions process, and application fee waivers for qualified adults.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: