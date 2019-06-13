AREA — The MSAD 17 Oxford Hills School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability; there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

• Paris Elementary School – June 23-28, July 8-Aug. 2. Breakfast 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Lunch noon to 12:45 p.m.

• Agnes Gray Elementary School – Monday-Friday, June 17-Aug. 2. (Closed July 4.) Lunch only, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills High School – Monday-Friday, July 8-Aug. 9. Breakfast 7:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Oxford Elementary School – July 8-Aug. 7. Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals are served Monday through Friday.

