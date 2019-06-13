Emerson

BOSTON, Mass. — Natalie Livak, from South Paris, participated in Emerson College’s 2019 commencement ceremonies May 12, receiving a Bachelor of Science in communication disorders. Livak will officially complete the degree in August 2019.

Award-winning journalist, speaker, and author Soledad O’Brien received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and delivered the undergraduate commencement address.

Tufts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Kieran Sadler, of South Paris, graduated from Tufts University on May 19, with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured an address by award-winning actress and activist Alfre Woodard.

Worcester Polytechnic

WORCESTER, Mass. — Cory Cormier, of Mechanic Falls, was awarded a Master of Science degree in civil engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts during its 151st commencement ceremony, held on the campus Quadrangle.

This year’s graduate address was given by Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

President Laurie Leshin congratulated the Class of 2019 for “enduring stress, overcoming setbacks, and pushing boundaries.” As students leave campus with a degree, Leshin said she anticipates they will continue to “break barriers and open new doors.”

