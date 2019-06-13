GREENWOOD — At their June 4 meeting selectmen signed a special town meeting warrant to elect a selectman.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Greenwood Legion Hall.

At their annual town meeting in May, no selectperson was elected after three rounds of voting. Candidates Norman Milliard and Michele McDonnell challenged incumbent Fred Henderson for his seat.

Henderson has served as selectman for 18 years.

With three people running, in order to win the nomination, the winner needed to receive at least one more vote than half of the total votes cast, according to the Maine Moderators Manual. Although Milliard received the most votes each round, he never eclipsed half of the total votes cast (for more details on the round-by-round vote, people may refer to the May 23 Bethel Citizen article on Greenwoods annual town meeting).

The special town meeting voting will follow the exact rules stated in the Maine Moderators Manual. In order for a candidate to win they will have to receive more than half of the total votes cast.

If no candidate receives more than half the votes again, selectmen will have the option of holding another special town meeting or leaving the seat vacant for a period of time, according to Town Manager Kim Sparks.

Other business

Selectmen congratulated Animal Control Officer (ACO) Ozzie Hart on his retirement. Hart had served as the town’s ACO for 22 years.

“You’ve done a great job for us,” Henderson said.

West Paris resident Roni-Sue Vachon was appointed as the new ACO for the town.

Selectmen will next meet on June 18 at the Greenwood Town Office at 5 p.m.

