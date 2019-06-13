CONCORD, Mass. — Lewiston native Isaiah Harris finished sixth Thursday in his first professional race in the United States.

Lewiston High School and Penn State University graduate Isaiah Harris, who now runs professionally for Nike,takes off at the start of the Men’s High Performance 800-meter race during Thursday’s Adrian Martinez Classic in Concord, Massachusetts. Harris, who is just getting back up to speed after being sidelined by a hip injury, finished sixth with a time of 1:50.05.

Harris, Lewiston High School and Penn State University graduate who now runs professionally for Nike, ran a time of 1 minute, 50.05 seconds in a the Men’s High Performance 800-meter race at the Adrian Martinez Classic.

Harris has been sidelined with a hip injury recently and has only recently started training again.

Harris won the NCAA Division I championship in the 800 last year as a junior a Penn State. He turned pro later that summer, signing with Nike.

He spent this past school year training in State College, Pennsylvania, while finishing up his final year of school. He recently graduated from Penn State.

Sam Ellison from the Boston Athletic Association won Thursday’s race with a time of 1:48.52.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
isaiah harris, Lewiston Blue Devils
Related Stories
Latest Articles