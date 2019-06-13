CONCORD, Mass. — Lewiston native Isaiah Harris finished sixth Thursday in his first professional race in the United States.

Harris, Lewiston High School and Penn State University graduate who now runs professionally for Nike, ran a time of 1 minute, 50.05 seconds in a the Men’s High Performance 800-meter race at the Adrian Martinez Classic.

Harris has been sidelined with a hip injury recently and has only recently started training again.

Harris won the NCAA Division I championship in the 800 last year as a junior a Penn State. He turned pro later that summer, signing with Nike.

He spent this past school year training in State College, Pennsylvania, while finishing up his final year of school. He recently graduated from Penn State.

Sam Ellison from the Boston Athletic Association won Thursday’s race with a time of 1:48.52.

