NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library will present “Planting Succulents” with Mark Brandhorst on Thursday, June 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Brandhorst, owner of Halls Pond Gardens in South Paris, will show a slide show featuring perennial succulents, sedums, and hens and chicks. Weather permitting, he will demonstrate how to plant them in rock gardens, outdoor containers, and stonewalls. Whether one wants tips on improving their current succulent garden or wants to start one, Brandhorst can answer their gardening questions on these plants.

Brandhorst has worked with plants and stones for much of his adult life. Over time, the gardens have become his outdoor “studio” where, from April to November, he creates form and texture through the placement of stone, plants and the continued cultivation of new gardens.

He spends a lot of time exploring the natural world and seeks to communicate his experience through photography, wood sculpture and the gardens. He has a natural gift of noticing details and strives to bring his vision forward through various creative expressions.

The program is free and open to the public. Please call library at 743-5309, Ext. 1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us if you have questions.

