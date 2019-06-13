BETHEL — Students in the metal trades program at Region 9 School of Applied Technology were treated to lunch recently at the Sunday River Brewing Company by members of the Veterans Honor Roll Park Committee – Craig and Jane Ryerson, Arlan Jodrey and Albert Lake.

It was the students’ last work day at the honor roll park.

Committee chair Craig Ryerson gave a certificate of appreciation to each student and their instructor, Peter Barlow.

Ryerson thanked the students for the work they did for the honor roll park, and for their professionalism while working and dealing with people who asked questions about the project.

Still left to complete either in the fall or next spring is the installation of the entry gates.

Pictured Left to Right are: Region 9 instructor Peter Barlow, Isaac Dupuis, Cameron Kidder, Tucker Olsen, Ryan Theriault, Parker Salatino and Corey White. (Jane Ryerson)

< Previous

Next >

filed under: