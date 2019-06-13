OTISFIELD — The East Otisfield Free Baptist Church welcomes Rev. Dr. David R. Clark as its interim pastor.

Rev. Dr. Clark (Pastor Dave) has many years of religious education and service to his name, graduating from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in 1978 and starting work as a pastor in 1979. He has pastoral experience in churches of varying size, retiring six months ago from the Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn, after 12 years of spiritual guidance and leadership.

He received a doctoral degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 2003. He will be joined by his wife of 30 years, Wandah, who has a certificate in church management from North Park University, has worked as church secretary and office manager, and has been very active in women’s ministry.

The congregation is confident it will enjoy Pastor Dave’s ministry, and that he will guide and assist them in the search for and call of a new, permanent pastor.

