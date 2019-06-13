To the Editor:

We hope that you will join the fun on Molly Ockett Day by running in the Molly Ockett Day Classic Road Races to be held on July 20 in Bethel.

The race is hosted by the Bethel Outing Club, whose mission is to provide affordable access for all to cross-country skiing and people-powered sports such as hiking, bicycling, running, paddling, swimming and roller skiing.

This year, all MSAD 44, Andover, and local Gould Academy and Eddy School students may run for free. They may use the coupon code LOCALKID when registering online at https://www.runreg.com/mollyockett-day-classic

There will be a kids’ and adult 1-mile race starting at 8 a.m. The Diaper Dash for toddlers and preschoolers will happen at 8:30 a.m., and the adult 5-mile race will start at 9 a.m. Pre-registration packet pick-up and Day Of registration will be on the Bethel Inn side lawn from 7 to 8:45 a.m. on July 20.

We are looking forward to having a huge local turnout for this great community event. It is a healthy way to start Molly Ockett Day and have fun with family and friends!

If you and/or your kids are interested in doing some running to prepare for the race, there is an opportunity to run/walk with others in the community on a weekly basis. On Monday evenings, Bethel Village Trails sponsors a summer trail series. The group meets by the pool at The Bethel Inn Resort at 5:30 p.m.. Find out more at http://www.mahoosucpathways.org/Summer-Trail-Series. I will be there and am happy to run with kids who want to check out the trails.

If you are looking for outings in the outdoors or would like to join the Bethel Outing Club listserv, please check out our website at bethelouting.org. We are looking to grow club membership and include a broader cross section of the community in our activities. Everyone, young and old, can enjoy this beautiful place in which we live.

Sarah Southam

Bethel Outing Club

Bethel

