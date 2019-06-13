HARRISON — Scribner’s Mill and its Homestead will be open for tours Saturday, June 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you want to know what a wrag wheel is, what it looks like and how it works, this would be a good time to visit.

This part of the sash saw works is to be delivered mid-week, in time to be installed prior to the July 6 event celebrating the completion of the interpretive 1847 sash saw works.

The final linkage of the bellows to the pump arm has been installed, so the replica of the wooden forge is now complete. Blacksmith Lucas Damen will be in the shop fashioning iron work at the hearth. A shingle mill demonstration will take place at 2 p.m. in the long shed.

Mark your calendar for the special opening on Saturday, July 6, which will include a book signing for the recently published “Scribner’s Mill: its early beginnings, the families, the homestead, and those who worked in the mill,” authored by Marilyn Hatch.

A $5 donation for each adult is requested. Check the website scribnersmill.org for information about the mill.

Scribner’s Mill is south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Road crossing over the Crooked River Bridge into the Town of Harrison, the mill is on the left. From Routes 35 or 117, follow the Maine State Directional signs found at Carsley Road or Maple Ridge Road, respectively. For those following GPS from Route 121, continue on Bolsters Mills Roadd to Jesse Mill Road instead of turning onto the Tamworth Road.

Private or group tours are available by calling 583-6455.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: