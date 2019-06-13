OXFORD — Despite the opiod crisis, despite violating condition of release, a couple charged for possession of Fentanyl were released from jail before law enforcement had finished the paperwork, according to Oxford Police Chief Mike Ward who said he was really frustrated.

On June 5 at 5:30 p.m., Oxford Police officers, Maine State Police, Maine Drug Enforcement agents, Norway and Paris police departments executed a search warrant at The Hampton Inn in Oxford.

“We received information that there was drug activity in a room at the hotel,” explained Ward. After executing the warrant Ward said Erin Lovely, 37, of Oxford and Nicholas Blake, 34, of Paris were arrested and transported to the Oxford County Jail.

Lovely was charged with Possession of a Schedule (W) drug – Fentanyl and Violation of Conditional Release. Lovely was released on her own recognizance.

Blake was charged with Possession of a Schedule (W) drug – Fentanyl. Possession of a Schedule (W) drug – SUBOXONE® and Possession of a Schedule (W) drug. Blake’s bail was set at $100.

“I want to say that the low bail amount was quite frustrating,” noted Ward. “The subjects actually bailed before the officers had time for their paperwork. I am not pointing fingers at anyone because i know there is a system in place that limits the bail amounts set on certain charges, I just feel it’s time to take another look at it.”

