LEWISTON — The Trek Across Maine will make its debut in Lewiston on Friday, with cyclists rolling into the city from Route 136 in Auburn and across the train trestle in Simard-Payne Memorial Park.

The three-day trek begins in Brunswick, with cyclists starting the first day’s 58-mile route at Brunswick Landing at 7 a.m. Riders are expected to arrive in Lewiston, where most will stay overnight at Bates College, anytime after 11 a.m. and arriving in waves through most of the afternoon.

When riders arrive on Main Street in Auburn, they’ll pick up the Riverwalk and cross into Lewiston along the trestle, picking up Chestnut Street just outside the park. They’ll ride up Chestnut, turn left on Lisbon Street and right onto Pine Street.

Riders will continue the entire length of Pine and turn left on Sabattus, right on Vale Street, and right again on Central Avenue, arriving at Bates.

Course marshals will be stationed along the route, and motorists are asked to observe their instructions and be patient as they drive the route.

Throughout the day, cyclists are expected to ride between Bates College and Lisbon Street, where there will be live music and food as part of the Trek Downtown Street Takeover.

From 7 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday, Central Avenue will be shut down from Campus to Russell, and Campus Avenue will be shut down from College Street to Central Avenue.

When the cyclists leave Lewiston on Saturday morning for the second leg of 62 miles, they will roll out Central Avenue, turn left on Hogan Road, turn left on Stetson Road and right for the length of College Street, left onto Allen Pond Road in Greene and right onto Quaker Ridge Road through Leeds. From there, they will pick up Route 106 on their way to Colby College in Waterville.

For more information on the route, to go: action.lung.org.

