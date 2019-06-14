LEWISTON — Jim Woolverton has joined Androscoggin Bank as senior vice president, director of technology. Woolverton has two decades of experience in information technology, most recently serving as director of IT Delivery for Unum. He lives in Scarborough.

In other news from Androscoggin Bank, three current employees were promoted recently: Melissa Farinas, Mary Michaud and Denise Tabet.

Farinas was promoted to vice president, bank technology and business support manager. She has been with the bank since 2013 when she was hired as a senior systems analyst. Since 2016 she has served as head of the bank’s employee innovation group. She lives in Lewiston.

Michaud was promoted to assistant vice president, controller. Hired in 2015, she previously served as assistant vice president, financial analyst. She is a resident of Old Orchard Beach.

Tabet was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president, retail service manager. She first joined the bank in 2012 and became retail service manager in 2017. She lives in Turner.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: