ALDER STREAM TOWNSHIP — A Canadian man and woman were injured Friday morning when the motorcycle they were riding failed to negotiate a curve on Route 27 and went off the road, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Morgan’s email to Chief Deputy Steven Lowell.

Anthony Martin of Quebec City was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson south when it crashed in this northern Franklin County township. His passenger, Joanie Lefebvre, also of Quebec, was thrown off, according to Morgan.

Both were wearing helmets and received minor injuries, he wrote.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance and Eustis Fire Department responded to scene of the accident, which was reported at 10:50 a.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: