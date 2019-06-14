AUBURN — For the second straight season, St. Dom’s and Lake Region will meet for the Class C girls lacrosse state championship.

St. Dom’s is hoping for a better result in 2019 after losing 19-9 last year.

“They are very happy with their win (against Erskine in the semifinals Wednesday). Everybody played with great heart,” St. Dom’s coach Leslie Klenk said of her team. “They worked really hard for that win, and I expect it to continue.

“Here, they really want this game on Saturday, with a real desire to win because last year it was embarrassing for us because we played them real close at the beginning of the year. To have that result last year kind of stings, so that’s a significant motivator for us.”

There won’t be any secrets between the two teams, as this will be the fourth meeting in the past two seasons. In the regular season last year, the Lakers defeated the Saints 11-10 in double overtime.

This season, the Saints got the better of the Lakers, winning 6-4 on May 8. Senior midfielder Avery Lutrzykowski and senior attacker Emma Theriault each had two goals for the Saints, while Lake Region had four different players score goals.

Lutrzykowski leads St. Dom’s with 40 goals and 35 assists, while Theriault has 23 goals and eight assists.

Last year, the Lakers and Saints were seeded No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, heading into the Class C tournament. This season, the teams took different routes to the state title game.

The Saints (9-5) are the No. 3 seed, having defeated No. 6 Boothbay and No. 2 Erskine in the postseason. Lake Region (7-8), meanwhile, was the final team to make the tournament. As the No. 9 seed, they had to take down Lincoln Academy in the prelims, then beat No. 1 seed Winslow in the quarterfinals before outlasting North Yarmouth Academy in the semifinals.

Both teams played their fair share non-Class C opponents this season. Seven of the Lakers’ 12 regular season games were against teams from higher classifications. St. Dom’s played eight teams above Class C.

“I think it will be very similar to the last game,” Klenk said. “I think the teams are pretty close in terms of talent, so I think it will be a back and forth battle, if I have to predict.”

