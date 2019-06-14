Congratulations to the Class of 2019! We hope the following interviews will help you get to know a little bit more about these bright, talented and unique students who proudly graduated on June 8, 2019. Best of luck in the future! We are all so proud of each and every one of you!

Vanessa

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Vanessa Rose Bisson, V

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

My favorite memory at RLRS would be when I got accepted to my dream college and got to share that experience with my favorite teacher and friends.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

I will miss seeing my friends in the halls and always being together.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire Sonja Johnson. She has done a lot for me. She is always there if you need anything. She can be your best friend at times and other times she cracks down on you and makes you work hard and I am so appreciative of that. She treats everyone equal and can always make you smile. She’s always working hard and doing a lot for our school community.

5. What three words best describe you?

Outgoing, Artistic, Funny

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I would like to be remembered for never backing down and always sticking up for what is right, even when I was told I was wrong.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Travel, Fulfill my dreams as an artist, Be happy

Elijah

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Elijah Buck Bliss, Bucky

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Being with friends

4. Whom do you admire and why?

The winter soldier he has the same name and a robot arm

5. What three words best describe you?

Brilliant, funny, and good-friend

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I don’t know

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Go to space, base jumping, deep sea diving

Gabby

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Gabrielle Anne Castle, Gabby

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

My favorite RLRS memory was being the last class of Mrs. Judy Ellis.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

I will miss my time with Ann Parrett and Rocío Perez studying math and Spanish.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire Rocío Perez for being the best and most encouraging Spanish teacher for me.

5. What three words best describe you?

Artistic, adventurous and compassionate.

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I would like to be remembered as a determined, hard working student who never let her limitations get the best of her.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Travel the world, become a well-known artist and buy a castle in Scotland.

Tausha

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Natausha Marie Cogley, Tausha

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Cheerleading for 3 years and hanging with all my peeps.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

Not seeing my friends and favorite teachers

4. Whom do you admire and why?

Sonja, because she putting up with all of us. And always pushing us to strive for our best.

5. What three words best describe you?

Outgoing, sassy, and caring

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

Stood up for what I believed in.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

I’ve always wanted to go to Fiji, buy my mom a nice house, change the course of past events.

Kylie

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Kylie Raeanne Collins, Kyrie

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Soccer and Basketball

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

Sports and staff

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire Timothy Straub. He’s helped a lot with my classes and my senior year. He’s a pretty mellow guy and he is always down for a deep conversation. Also, Heidi Deery, she has taught me a lot of life lessons through her basketball program. Even though things don’t come out the way you wanted in the end, there is always tomorrow.

5. What three words best describe you?

Determined, Focused, Adventurous

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

The person who worked for everything to get where they are. It’s not easy to have an outstanding class load your senior year and do sports.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Become a Veterinarian, Study Abroad, Be content.

Cal

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Callahan Dominic Crosby… Toussaint Louverture

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Bucky being a savage. Saying goodbye to old friends and meeting new ones. Learning how to deal with High School and how to deal with life.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

Straubster and Bucky being savages. Also I’ll miss Zachy Poo and Winnie making me laugh. Alsssooooo Jeff LaRochelle for showing me that you can have a happy life even when you don’t have hair.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

Straubster because he gives me so much life advice without trying and I could not be the person I am today without him, Plus he gave me the gift of golf.

5. What three words best describe you?

Oh my goodness

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

As being a big help in Bucky’s savage life

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Golf, be a savage, and photosynthesis

Brooke

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Brooke Mary-Anne Egan. Brookie

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Some of my favorite memories are bus rides to and from games in all three sports.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

I’m going to miss my friends that I’ve been friends with since I was in preschool and elementary school, along with new friends I have met throughout my time in Rangeley.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire my parents for working hard, serving the community, and respecting people. I also admire my sister Maddison because of her work ethic in college juggling nursing school and two jobs, I also admire her attitude. Finally, I admire my best friend Olivia Hall for her adventurous spirit.

5. What three words best describe you?

Versatility, Empathy, Perseverance

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I want to be remembered as someone who is caring, respectful, hardworking, and a nice person because those things will take me far in life and I take pride in having those qualities.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Participate in some form of government whether it is a town or state government, visit Costa Rica again, stay in touch with my friends from Rangeley.

Olivia

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Olivia Anne Hall, Olive

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Graduating

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

Playing sports with my friends

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire my dad for being supportive and hard working. I also admire my best friend Brooke Egan, for her determination and drive to defy any challenge she meets.5. What three words best describe you?

Adventurous, Happy, Kind

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I would like to be remembered as someone who was always positive, even in the hardest of times.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Skydive, make a positive impact in the world, and be content.

Abi

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Abigail Marie Kennedy, Abi

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Pursuing through college classes and proving to myself that I’m capable of anything I put my mind to.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

Seeing my friends.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

Timothy Straub, he has always been there for each and everyone one of his students. His mellow personality allows you to talk to him about anything, whether its needing help with school work, advice, or just a listening ear. I aspire to be like Mr. Straub for my upcoming adventures in teaching.

5. What three words best describe you?

Independent, Passionate, Hard Working

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I’d like to be remembered as the person who kept to herself, was content, did her school work with exceptional grades and worked two jobs year round.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Continuously better myself, Live my best and healthiest life, make a difference in today’s society

Amber

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Amber Lee Morrill

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

My favorite RLRS memory is Mrs. Woodman and Elijah’s dog analogy in anatomy.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

I will miss the close-knit community of RLRS.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire Sonja Johnson and Darlene Woodman for always pushing their students to be the best they can possibly be and always having their students best interest in mind.

5. What three words best describe you?

Ambitious, adventurous, and empathetic.

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

As a student that took every opportunity that was given to her at RLRS.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Make a positive impact on society, do some traveling, and start a family.

Leo

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Leonardo Javier Perez III, Leo

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Scoring goals for the soccer team

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

Pulling small pranks/gags on people

4. Whom do you admire and why?

My parents for helping me with everything and Jeff LaRochelle for teaching me life lessons through basketball and baseball.

5. What three words best describe you?

Quiet, Respectful, Outgoing

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

As a respectful young man who liked to have fun.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Travel overseas, maintain a healthy lifestyle, support a family

Payton

1. What is your full name? A nickname? Payton Alexander Ross/ P-RAT

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory? When I would wear camo to school after i was done hunting from that morning and almost everyone i know maked jokes out of the situation.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS? I will miss giving all of the teachers a run for their money.

4. Whom do you admire and why? Mr. L because we get along good and mostly he helped me get into a logging program i will be pursuing through this summer and my parents because they have built me into the young man i am today. Thanks Mom and Dad

5. What three words best describe you? Hard worker, funny, and passionate to whatever i strive for.

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS? I would love to be remembered as the kid who didn’t care about what people thought of him and spoke to whatever was on his mind.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime? Become a Registered Maine Guide, Go hunting in Alaska, and have an old square body ford.

Mary

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Mary Page Swiney, MP

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

Saying goodbye to Mrs. Moody

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

Playing Soccer and seeing friends every day.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire my Parents because they have worked against all odds to be where they are today. They have taught me that working hard will get you way farther in life than having stuff be a given.

5. What three words best describe you?

Outspoken, Determined, Brave

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I would like to be remembered as the girl who speaks up for what she believes in, and someone who has defeated all odds against her favor.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

Make the world a better place for everyone, Travel the world, Write a book

Seth

1. What is your full name? A nickname?

Seth Ramsey Vorous

2. What is a favorite RLRS memory?

My favorite Rlrs memory are sitting at the lunch table with my best friends and almost laughing till we cry.

3. What will you miss the most after you graduate from RLRS?

The thing that I miss most about Rlrs is not being able to go into the classroom and learn something new and or improve on an existing skill.

4. Whom do you admire and why?

I admire my parents because they have built me into the man I am today and they have taught me more life skills than I can count and have always been supportive. I also admire Warren Buffet because he built an entire industry out of nothing.

5. What three words best describe you?

Helpful outgoing hardworking all while creating and building with different materials and out of the box design.

6. How would you like to be remembered as you leave RLRS?

I would like to be remembered as the guy who was different from the crowd and was not afraid to show his true self and always drove a Jeep.

7. What are three things you must do in your lifetime?

I must build a successful business 2. Get married to a wonderful woman 3. Adopt a child

