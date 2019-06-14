AVON — A man was reportedly hurt Friday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on the stretch of Route 4 known as Rangeley Road.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene at about 4:20 p.m. when it was reported a man believed to be in his 30s had crashed his motorcycle.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews from Phillips responded to the crash site. Early reports were that the rider had suffered a head injury, but there was no further information available as more crews responded and an investigation got underway.

Rangeley Road runs between the towns of Phillips and Strong.

