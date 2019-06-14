GREENE — Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection will perform at the Sawyer Memorial at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection is a five-piece band featuring some of the finest musicians in New England. They incorporate music from the traditional bluegrass repertoire and French-Canadian fiddle music as well as original songs.

Brown started playing the fiddle at the age of 6 and has been performing since the age of 9, traveling throughout New England, Canada and Louisiana. She has won numerous fiddle contests in New England as well as Canada. She was the recipient of a Maine Arts Commission Traditional Arts Apprenticeship in 2006 and is now recognized as a Master of Traditional Fiddling by the Maine Arts Commission.

Brown brings a special energy and style to the Maine music scene. Her band, The Bluegrass Connection, is comprised of some of the finest musicians in New England: Matt Shipman on mandolin, Lincoln Meyers on guitar, Read McNamara on banjo and Ken Taylor on bass. Performance highlights include opening for Grammy Award winning country music superstar, Dwight Yoakam, as well as Grammy Award winning bluegrass performer, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.

Shows will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial, 371 Sawyer Road. Admission is free.

For more information, call 207-946-5311, visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: