LIVERMORE FALLS — An effort to share the love of reading and inspire children to read and write opened Friday with a ribbon-cutting for the Little Sharing Library in front of the Town Office.

Books, lots of them, to promote literacy are available for children and adults to borrow or keep. People can also leave a book at the little library.

Michala Paine and her husband, Zach Schupp-Paine, of Virginia came up with the idea to enhance reading and celebrate their daughter Judah-Lynn’s first birthday on June 18.

Then it became a family undertaking.

Paine’s mother, Lynn Paine, of Virginia is from Jay. Her sister Annette Burnell of Jay, Judah-Lynn’s godmother and great-aunt, will keep the library stocked books.

The books, 200 and counting, are being donated, many of them coming from family members, including Judah-Lynn’s paternal great-grandmother, Sheryll Lubitz, a first-grade teacher in Florida, and paternal great-aunt Maria Darling of Lewiston.

Michala Paine said they added some adult books for parents who visit with their children.

“Books can take you places that you have never been before,” Lubitz said.

“Michala could read since she was 3,” Lynn Paine said.

Judah-Lynn’s parents read to her all of the time.

They wanted other children to share the experience.

Paine said she wrote notes in some of the books to inspire children.

In one titled “Questions and Answers about Science” the message is “Dear Reader, You are smart. You are special. You can do anything! Someone who believes in you.”

Livermore Falls Town Manager Stephen Gould did the honors of cutting the ribbon.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: