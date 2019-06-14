At our golf club in Florida we have quite a few low handicap golfers and this year I noticed a few of them looking at the hole while putting, instead of looking at the ball. If you remember, Jordan Spieth was doing just that a couple of years ago when he was winning a lot. So I decided to give it a try and I was making almost everything, very interesting, but for me, I now use it just for short putts. I noticed it made me stroke the short ones much better and I do not use it for the long putts so give it a try and see how this might work for you.

