Milford voters will be asked to approve total appropriations for fiscal year 2020 of about $5.1 million when the annual town meeting is held at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, June 18 at the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School.

The budget, if approved, would mean an increase of approximately $1 per thousand dollars of valuation in taxes, or about 5 percent more than the current fiscal year, according to Administrative Assistant Sarah Commeau. There are several reasons for the increase, including higher fixed costs, such as insurance, that the town has no control over; also, special education costs at the school are on the rise.

The budget also includes two bond issues, each for $150,000. One would be for a new salt shed – a replacement, said Commeau, that has to be done before the state steps in and orders the current shed be torn down; the other would be for the purchase of a new plow truck.

“I think it’s a good working budget,” said Commeau. “Some things were trimmed, others were added during workshops. Selectmen and the school committee worked together on this, and they agreed on what is being recommended. They wanted to present a united front on this.” In the past, town and school officials have at times been at odds on where taxpayer money should go.

Voters also will be asked to decide one of two options for winter plowing. Under one choice, the town would appropriate $120,000 for plowing of roads by the public works department; under the other, $150,000 would be raised to have an outside contractor do the plowing.

