LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library will host New England author Theodora Goss for a discussion of her Athena Club series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

The discussion will focus on book two, “European Travel for the Monstrous Gentlewoman,” and its literary and historical influences.

The evening will begin with a reading from the book, which follows the daughters of mad scientists from classic literature as they travel across Europe on a quest to save a fellow monstrous girl. There will be viewing of some of the memorable locations that are mentioned during the adventures of the characters captured in photographs by the author herself.

Goss will also discuss the theme of female monsters and the original literary tales that inspired the likes of Mary Jekyll, Beatrice Rappaccini, Catherin Moreau and Justine Frankenstein. For those yearning to learn more there will be a Q&A session followed by a book sale and signing. The free, public program will take place in the library’s Callahan Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

Goss is the World Fantasy and Locus Award-winning author of the short story and poetry collections “In the Forest of Forgetting” (2006), “Songs for Ophelia” (2014), and “Snow White Learns Witchcraft” (2019), as well as novella, “The Thorn and the Blossom” (2012), debut novel “The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter” (2017), and sequel “European Travel for the Monstrous Gentlewoman” (2018). The final novel in the series, “The Sinister Mystery of the Mesmerizing Girl,” will be published in October 2019.

Goss has been a finalist for the Nebula, Crawford, Seiun and Mythopoeic Awards, as well as on the Tiptree Award Honor List. Her work has been translated into 12 languages. She teaches literature and writing at Boston University and in the Stonecoast MFA Program. Visit her at theodoragoss.com.

For details, contact the Adult Services Desk at the Lewiston Public Library: 207-513-3135 or [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: