Where did you grow up?

I grew up in the Air Force, so I moved around a lot. I was born in Augusta GA. I lived there for a short time, and then moved to Springfield MA. From there I lived in Dayton OH, Guam, and Shreveport LA. When my father retired we moved to Maine where I later graduated from Scarborough High School.

Where were you educated?

In 2007, I earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Augusta. I also earned a Masters in Literacy from Walden University and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership from the University of New England.

How long did it take you to get where you are today?

After raising my two children, I went back to school to complete my Bachelor’s degree. I did go to college for one year after high school, but then married later that year. As you can see, it took me some time to figure out my interest, but once I did, I was motivated to finish.

How important was adult education to you?

I took some adult education classes here at RLRS as part of my program and this allowed me to access the classes that I would have had to ordinarily drive to. Without this, finishing my BA at that point in my life would have been impossible.

What obstacles did you have to overcome, if any?

The biggest obstacle for me, in the beginning, was technology and good internet access, but the adult education program gave me that support and allowed me to participate in the class as a distance education student. The weather was also an issue on occasion, but the classes were taped, so I had access to the class even if I couldn’t make it.

What is your favorite part of your job?

That is an easy question to answer… the kids! I get to see the students on a daily basis and advocate for what’s best for them. My job here is extra special as I get to interact with students in kindergarten all the way through high school.

What advice would you give those who are considering a new path?

That it is never too late to pursue a new career path and to never give up no matter what obstacles may get in your way. And… don’t be afraid to take a risk. There is no shame in failing at something, it’s the failure in trying.

Who were your role models?

My dad was my biggest role model. He was a great man and a great father and sacrificed so much for his family and his country. Another role model was a former administrator in another school I worked at before coming to Rangeley. She taught me that if you want something bad enough you have to be willing to work hard. You also need to be patient and to persevere.

