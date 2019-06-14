BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez hit two of Boston’s season-high six home runs, and the Red Sox staged another impressive power display at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles’ beleaguered pitching staff in a 13-2 rout Friday night.

One night after slamming five homers against Texas, Boston went one better against the dreadful Orioles, who yielded 17 hits to Toronto on Thursday night.

Brock Holt got the Red Sox rolling with a two-run drive in the second inning, his first home run in 62 plate appearances this season.

Christian Vazquez and Martinez went deep in the fourth inning, and Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Chavis and Martinez connected off Dan Straily in a five-run fifth for an 11-1 lead.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-4) allowed one run and six hits over seven innings. The left-hander, who started his professional career in the Orioles’ organization, leads Boston in wins this season.

Though the defending World Series champions are waffling in third place in the AL East, they might be ready to make a move. The Red Sox have won three straight, own a five-game road winning streak and still have two games left in this series against the team with the worst record in the big leagues.

The Orioles burned through the bullpen on Thursday and lost Friday’s scheduled starter, Andrew Cashner, to a blister. So Baltimore recalled Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Norfolk to pitch in his third big league game and summoned reliever Josh Rogers from the same minor league club.

Ortiz (0-1) gave up four runs, four hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. He was followed by Straily — who surrendered four homers and seven runs in 1 1/3 innings — and Rogers, who pitched the final 4 1/3 innings.

Trey Mancini hit a first-inning homer for the Orioles, who have lost their last two games by a combined 25-5 score and have a major league-worst minus-144 run differential.

NOTES: Reliever Heath Hembree (strained right elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. Hembree said the elbow is merely sore, and expects to miss the minimum amount of time. LHP Josh Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket . … LHP Brian Johnson (left elbow inflammation) returned from the IL and will likely start on Sunday if not used out of the bullpen beforehand. 1B/OF Sam Travis was optioned to Pawtucket. … 1B Steve Pearce (back) began a rehab assignment on Friday with Class A short season Lowell. … RHP Hector Velazquez (lower back strain) begins a rehab assignment on Saturday with Lowell.

