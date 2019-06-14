LEWISTON — Pedro O’Hara’s, 134 Main St., has another weekend of live performances lined up.
Ron Bergeron will play from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. Bergeron takes requests for a wide variety of songs, from country to blues and rock anthems to pop ballads, while sprinkling in light-hearted humor throughout his set.
Anna Van, a 17-year-old from Monmouth, will share her vocal talents with the crowd from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
There is no cover charge for either show. For more information, call 207-783-6200.
