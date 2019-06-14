LEWISTON — Seniors are being warned to refuse offers of a swab of saliva to get their DNA to test for cancer or other health risks.
Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president of SeniorsPlus, said at least two such incidents have occurred in Lewiston-Auburn in recent weeks. People offer to take swabs and say the testing will be paid for by Medicare.
“We’re aware of one group going door to door, another had a booth at a senior fair,” she said. “People think up these scams all the time. They’re asking for personal information.”
Giving out personal information such as Social Security numbers or Medicare numbers is a significant risk, she said.
Random DNA testing will not be paid by Medicare. Genetic tests and cancer screens must be medically necessary and ordered by a doctor to be covered by Medicare, Sawyer-Manter said.
“If someone knocks on your door, say no” and call police, she said.
Anyone who has consented to a swab test should monitor their Medicare Summary Notice for services they didn’t have but were billed for, or call 1-800-MEDICARE or 1-800-HHS-TIPS.
