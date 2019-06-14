LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has scheduled the Education Center classes for July. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road and are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. Register for classes by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Ibis Program Information Session: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; instructor, Brenton Stoddart, Ibis Care Navigator. On the first Wednesday of each month, the Ibis Program will demonstrate new and easy-to-use technology designed to help people with chronic illness take the best care of themselves in their home. The program has shown to reduce hospitalizations, reduce caregiver fatigue, increase coordination among physicians, and enhance quality of life. The Ibis Program is almost completely paid for by Medicare.

Assistive Devices for Independence: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11; instructor, Kathy Adams, Maine CITE Program. Assistive Technology (AT) can make a difference in helping live independently and safely at home. In this session, various AT devices, AT services, resources and funding will be discussed.

Perceptions Based on Partial Knowledge: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11; instructor, Chloe Giampaolo. Giampaolo is a local volunteer and author with a passion for learning and teaching. She is a world traveler, having been to all seven continents. At almost 83 years old, she has never lost her zest for life and passion for sharing her experiences with other people. During this workshop learn how judgments based on partial knowledge of a person can be mistaken to the point of being comic and how they can be influenced and revised when additional facts become available. Giampaolo will provide a set of 15 to 20 facts from the life of a person, and participants working in small groups will discuss/record using a trustworthiness scale to obtain a group average of the person’s trustworthiness.

True Colors: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17; instructor, Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. True Colors is a personality test that expresses the four colors of being: blue, green, gold and orange. Everyone has these colors in their personality, but generally one color impacts personality and communication style. Participants will discover their true color and how the colors change in different situations. No one color is better than the other, but it is helpful to understand the strongest color in communication and social situations to help build teamwork to thrive in a community.

AARP Safe Driving: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23; instructor, AARP staff/volunteer; cost, $20, nonmembers and $15, AARP members, payable to AARP. Drivers 55-plus who complete the class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Bring driver’s license, lunch and AARP membership card.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Join for an afternoon of fun, socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share. All are welcome.

Paint & Take: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 30; instructor, Yvonne Allen; cost for materials, $15. Join Yvonne to paint a 11-by-14 or 12-by-12 stretch canvas. She will bring all the materials, including the canvas and acrylic paint. The painting will be of a barn in a field. Limit 16.

Living Well for Better Health: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 30 through Sept. 3 (six weeks); instructors, SeniorsPlus staff/volunteer. The workshop focuses on helping participants manage their chronic diseases and symptoms and is taught by trained community members, many of whom have chronic conditions themselves. Receive the tools and tips needed to manage chronic conditions, live a healthier life and take back control.

Knitting Group: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on a project or learn how to knit; bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back entrance.

Book Club: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. The peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is “The Readers of Broken Wheel” recommended by Katarina Bivald.

Exercise classes

Some insurance companies offer reimbursement for exercise classes. Call the insurance company to find out if they do.

Total Strength and Balance: 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer. Cost is $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for six classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more information, call Morin at 207-523-9055.

Gentle Chair Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays only, July 15 to Sept. 9 (off Sept. 2) and Sept. 16 to Nov. 18 (off Oct. 14 and Nov. 11); instructor, Tisha Bremner. Cost is an eight-week sessions for $40. Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance and find inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Fridays only, July 19 to Sept. 6; instructor, Mary Bishop. Cost is $8 drop-in or $40 for eight weeks. Join Bishop in a class that is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; find stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Medicare Made Simple: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 1; instructor, Valerie Cole, SeniorsPlus, SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston Road, Norway. Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate with this introductory course. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect choices.

For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: