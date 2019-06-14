JAY — Cody York, a student at Spruce Mountain High School, has been awarded a $4,000 Yates Companies Inc. scholarship for his first two years of college. York was selected by a scholarship committee at Yates based upon academics, extra-curricular activities and two short essays.

Carolyn Voyles, chairwoman of the scholarship committee, said, “We set up the scholarship program to recognize and reward high school seniors of our employees who meet certain criteria and wish to further education at the post-secondary level. This allows us to be a part of preparing young people for the future.”

York will graduate this spring and plans to major in criminal justice at Central Maine Community College. He is the son of Dale and Lynn York. His mother works for American Industrial Construction Co., LLC, which is part of the Yates Companies.

