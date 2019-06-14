True North Theatre will hold its summer 2019 production, “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Tricia A. Hobbs, on June 21-23 and 28-30.

In “Eurydice,” Ruhl re-imagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine, Eurydice. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

“Eurydice” will be performed at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre, 6 Sebago Road, UMaine, Orono. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sundays are at 2p.m.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door (cash only), as well as online at https://eurydiceTNT.bpt.me.

True North Theatre’s mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through high quality productions that highlight the breadth, depth, and complexity of the human experience. True North Theatre is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization.

For more information, visit www.truenorththeatre.org, www.facebook.com/TNTTrueNorthTheatre, or www.instagram.com/truenorththeatre or email [email protected]

