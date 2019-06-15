AUBURN — The Androscoggin Land Trust (ALT) will hold its fourth annual Canoe & Kayak River Race on Saturday, June 22, before the kickoff of Baxter Brewing Co.’s annual Great Falls Brewfest that afternoon. This year, the race is presented by Spectrum Healthcare Partners.

The race will take off at 9 a.m. from Festival Plaza boat launch on Main Street. Participants have three course options from which to choose:

1. Long Distance Paddle: Mostly slow-moving water with a section of class I-III rapids; distance: 7 miles; average time: 1.5 hours; finish: Durham Boat Launch.

2. Boomerang Paddle: Auburn to Lewiston and back upriver to Auburn (no rapids); distance: 3 miles; average time: 45 minutes; finish: Festival Plaza, Auburn.

3. Twin City Paddle: Short, fun paddle (no rapids) Auburn to Lewiston; distance: 1.5 miles; average time: 25 minutes; finish: Lincoln Street Boat Launch, Lewiston.

Registration and check-in is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive in time to check in and unload boats in advance of the 9 a.m. mass start time. The cost is $25 for a single canoe or kayak and $35 for a double canoe or kayak, and all proceeds support the conservation, stewardship and outdoor education work of ALT.

Canoe or kayak rentals are available at a discounted rate from Shaker Hill Outdoors in Poland. Those interested should call Shaker Hill at 207-998-5390 and ask about the ALT River Race Package. As in past years, registrants for the race who are 21-plus will receive a code for a 15% discount code to the Brewfest while tickets are still available.

According to ALT, the long distance paddle includes a section of rapids typically rated Class I or II. There are also course options available that do not include rapids.

A free shuttle service provided by Northeast Charter will be available for transport from finish locations back to Festival Plaza or boaters can arrange for pickups. Three Rivers Whitewater will be there again to contribute their assistance in the whitewater section of the race.

Prizes will be awarded at Festival Plaza to the top finishers in each category, the boat or paddler with the best costume, the fastest finisher representing a local business, family, and the fastest double boat with over 100 years in combined age. All participants are also entered to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

The race will go on rain or shine.

To register and for race rules, safety tips and more information, go to androscogginlandtrust.org, call 207-782-2302 or email [email protected]

