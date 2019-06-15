Summer reading kicking off with concert

FREEPORT — Freeport Community Library is kicking off the Adult and Child Summer Reading programs with an outdoor concert. Celebrate the first day of summer on Friday, June 21. Sister Steel Pan will play lively and joyful steel drums from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be face-painting, chalk and popcorn, as well as a table to sign up for either program for interested parties. Bring a blanket and snacks.

In the event of inclement weather, festivities will be moved indoors to the library’s meeting room.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Watch wildlife during summer solstice

GRAY — Spend the longest night of the year on Friday, June 21, at the Maine Wildlife Park and watch wildlife have their dinner. Feeding times for moose, lynx, foxes, cougars, vultures and bears will be posted for the evening.

Stroll around the park on a long summer evening and learn about some local businesses and civic organizations that will be present as well.

Admission will be free from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call the Maine Wildlife Park at 207-657-4977, ext. 0.

Church plans Patriotic Sunday Service

TURNER — A Patriotic Sunday Service will be held at 9 a.m. June 23 at the North Turner Union Presbyterian Church when members will honor the military and first responders. The service will include music and a flag ceremony. All are welcome.

