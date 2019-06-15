Maine is falling behind while other states are growing their economies, saving money on energy costs for their people and businesses and creating good local jobs. How are they doing it? Solar power.

Right now, legislators are considering a bill, LD 1711, which would help Maine capture those same benefits. According to an analysis done by the National Coalition for Community Solar Access, passage of the bill and resulting action could create as many as 553 jobs right here in Maine. These are good jobs, all throughout the solar supply stream, that can’t be outsourced. By generating more power locally through community solar farms, everyone who pays an electricity bill would spend less money on transmission infrastructure that delivers power from far away. Energy used in Maine should create jobs in Maine, and this initiative would do just that.

Community solar farms are a particularly exciting way to increase access and allow low- and moderate-income Mainers to invest in solar energy and save money on their bills. Maine can enjoy all of these benefits, but the Legislature must pass LD 1711 and modernize the solar energy policy now.

I hope my legislator, Rep. Thomas Martin, will support the bill.

Erin Walter, Sabattus