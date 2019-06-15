Photo: Bangor Savings holds PB&J Drive for hunger prevention organizations
The 2019 Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive recently collected a record-setting 17,164 jars of PB&J for hunger prevention organizations throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The drive was held in May at all Bangor Savings Bank branches. Employees at the Farmington branch are shown with a throne they created utilizing the 1,076 jars donated at the branch. From left are Savanna Steele, customer service specialist; Olivia Fish, consumer banking relationship manager; Heidi Elliott, assistant branch manager; Lynn Perkins, customer service specialist (on the throne); Dyan Macomber, vice president, branch manager; and Sara St Pierre, senior customer service specialist.