The team from Gritty McDuff’s Brewpub pushes off at the corner of Central Avenue and Russell Street in Lewiston on Saturday morning as Trek Across Maine volunteer Terri Poussard, right, keeps an eye on the traffic light at the intersection. Starting in Brunswick on Friday, 1,400 riders began the annual three-day benefit ride for the American Lung Association Maine. Many stayed overnight at Bates College in Lewiston on Friday night, where these riders were leaving on their way to Colby College. They will spend Saturday night there before riding back to Brunswick on Sunday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
After riding in the Trek Across Maine for 11 years, Dan Lang and his wife, who live in Kennebunk, decided to give back and volunteer. After the riders left Bates College in Lewiston on Saturday morning, he did a little work on his “winter home,” in which they just returned from Florida. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal