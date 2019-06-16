The Maine Warden’s Service says a man from Maine was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his dirt bike on a trail in the town of Sebago.
Spokesman Mark Latti said the man was riding along a trail off Hancock Pond Road when he lost control of his bike and was thrown from the bike.
He was riding alone and not wearing a helmet, wardens said.
Latti said the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. The victim’s name and hometown will be released once his family has been notified.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Maine Festival of American Music celebrates Shaker music and history
-
Connections
Hogan-Whitney Pond Watershed Protection Project begins
-
Encore
RAAPA’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater to return for 5th season
-
River Valley
‘Don’t forget what I did,’ said Doug Culver’s friends of WW II; so he shares his WWII artifacts and knowledge with us
-
Encore
A Killer’s Confession to perform live at Sapphire Nightclub