The Maine Warden’s Service says a man from Maine was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his dirt bike on a trail in the town of Sebago.

Spokesman Mark Latti said the man was riding along a trail off Hancock Pond Road when he lost control of his bike and was thrown from the bike.

He was riding alone and not wearing a helmet, wardens said.

Latti said the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. The victim’s name and hometown will be released once his family has been notified.

