Food bank to give fresh food, produce

LITCHFIELD — Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Mobile unit will be distributing food and fresh produce to people in need in the Litchfield area from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Carrie Ricker School, Route 197, Richmond Road.

Exchange program seeking local families

The ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is seeking local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries around the world.

Students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture. They will also share their own culture with host families, who will welcome the students into their family as a family member.

In addition, students have pocket money for personal expenses, and full health, accident and liability insurance. Students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in a community, call the Eastern regional office at 1-800-677-2773 or go to asse.com.

NAMI to hold free class

RUMFORD — NAMI Maine, Western Mountains affiliate is offering a free Family to Family education course from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Rumford Police Station conference room on River Street.

Learn about mental illnesses, substance abuse and suicide problems, crisis, treatments, resources, coping skills in dealing with loved ones, self-care and much more.

For more information and to register, call Sue at 207-418-7904 or NAMI Maine at 1-800-464-5767, ext. 2305.

Senior Resource Fair to be held

JAY — There will be a Senior Resource Fair for seniors, caregivers and families from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. Rose Parish Hall, 1 Church St.

A raffle will be held and a free lunch will be served.

To preregister or for more information, call Stephanie at 207-897-2173.

