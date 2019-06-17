LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office on a proposed 15% increase to the sewer rate.

The current rate is $65 per quarter, plus .0616 cents per cubic foot of water used, based on meter readings provided by the Water District.

The 15% increase would be to the base rate and the per-cubic-foot rate.

“It would bring the base rate up to about $75, and the cost per cubic foot up to about 7.1 cents,” Town Manager Stephen Gould said.

Initially, a higher percentage increase was discussed, but after further calculation was lowered to 15%, he said.

