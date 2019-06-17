The Maine Literary Awards went on the road to Bangor last week, and longtime and recently retired Bangor Public Library director Barbara McDade received the Distinguished Achievement Award for her “exceptional and steadfast contributions to the Maine literary arts.”
The awards are given annually by the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. McDade recently retired as director of the Bangor library after nearly 30 years and is a member of Maine Library Commission and active with other civic groups in Bangor and around the state. During her time as director, McDade oversaw two major library renovations. An awards ceremony was Thursday at the Bangor Public Library. This year, 139 books were entered and more than 70 manuscripts submitted into the award’s Short Works Competition. Nearly 40 Maine students submitted work in the award’s Youth Competition.
The Franklin Library in Hancock County will receive a copy of every book nominated. Nominations were open to all Maine residents, including seasonal residents. The statewide competition is for published books, as well as drama, short works and student writing.
Other winners:
Book Award for Fiction
“The Futility Experts,” Margaret Broucek
Book Award for Crime Fiction
“Stowed Away,” Barbara Ross
Book Award for Speculative Fiction
“The Scrimshaw Worm,” Daniel Dunkle
Book Award for Nonfiction
“Into the Raging Sea,” Rachel Slade
Book Award for Memoir
“Wayfarer,” James S. Rockefeller Jr.
Book Award for Poetry
“Midden,” Julia Bouwsma
Book Award for Young People’s Literature
“The Lies They Tell,” Gillian French
Book Award for Anthology (Editors)
“Atomic Tangerine,” The Telling Room (Editors)
John N. Cole Award for Maine-themed Nonfiction
“Return to Moose River: In Search of the Spirit of the Great North Woods,” Earl Brechlin
Excellence in Publishing
“Isako Isako,” Mia Ayumi Malhotra (Alice James Books)
Drama Award (for film, theater, and other scripts)
Kristin J. Leonard
Short Works Competition, Fiction
Laura Levenson
Short Works Competition, Nonfiction
Sue Repko
Short Works Competition, Poetry
Jeri Theriault
Youth Competition, Fiction
Alexa Barstow
Youth Competition, Nonfiction
Elena Parr
Youth Competition, Poetry
Emma Auer