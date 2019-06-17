LEWISTON – Stephen Marshall Swain, 82, of Rangeley Plantation, died early June 14, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born in Rangeley Plantation March 15, 1937, at the family farmhouse on Greenvale Cove to Stephen and Bessie Haley Swain. Stephen met and married, Jacquelyn Dunham, in 1954 in Rangeley, and began his career at Forster Mfg in Stratton and later transferring to Wilton. There he and Jacquelyn raised their family and made many lifelong friends. Steve was an early member of the Wilton Ambulance Co. eventually becoming the director. He also volunteered in Scouts with his sons. He attended East Wilton Union Church for many years and then the very early years of Calvary Hill Baptist Church. Steve retired from Forster Mfg in 1993 moving back to Rangeley to operate Samoset 4 Seasons and Dockside Sports Center until declining health recently forced him to retire once more. He and Jackie loved to travel south in their motor home on many occasions to visit friends and also make new ones. He is now home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ which brings us all great comfort.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents and three older sibling, Jean Grant, Harold Swain and Geraldine Wilkerson, and daughter-in-law, Beth Swain. He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn and four sons, Marshall of Rangeley Plantation; Sherwood and Tanya of Farmington, Shaun of Madison, and Shepard and Doreen of New Vineyard; grandchildren, Summer Schanz, Jonathan Swain, Jessie Gray, Matthew Swain, Ben Swain, Marissa Swain, Savannah Swain Sophie Swain and great-grandchildren, Lylah, Sky, Cooper, Stephen, Zoey, Claire.

Visitation will be on Tuesday June 18, 2019, at the Rangeley Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Weds. June 19, 2019, at the church followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

