ROCKLAND — A man serving a long prison term for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in Waldo County could face an additional 30 years behind bars, after being accused of trying to murder another inmate.

Paul S. Andrews, 35, made his initial appearance Monday in Knox County Court in Rockland on charges of aggravated attempted murder and aggravated assault.

According to a criminal complaint filed last month by the District Attorney’s Office, Andrews tried to strangle fellow prisoner Earl Huntley in July 2018 at the prison in Warren. Huntley was hospitalized because of the incident.

The attempted murder charge carries a potential sentence of 30 years in prison.

The aggravated assault charge alleges Andrews attacked a second inmate at the state prison, according to the court complaint.

Since Andrews has not been indicted by a grand jury, he was not required to enter pleas at his initial court appearance. His next court hearing is scheduled July 25.

Andrews faces separate charges in connection with an attack on a third inmate at the regional jail in Wiscasset.

Andrews was sentenced on April 30, 2018, in Waldo County to 18 years in prison for four counts of gross sexual assault on a young girl.

In March 2018, while being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset awaiting trial on those sex assault charges, Andrews was accused of assaulting fellow inmate Julio Carrillo, who is accused of murdering his stepdaughter.

Related Man accused of beating stepdaughter to death is assaulted in jail

Andrews’ earliest release date on the gross sexual assault convictions is September 2032.

Huntley is serving a nine-year sentence for gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and possession of child pornography.

Julio Carrillo is scheduled for trial in August on a murder charge in the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

Judge Susan Sparaco appointed attorney Philip Cohen to represent Andrews.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: