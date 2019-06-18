RUMFORD — The Celtic band High Time will perform at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

The fresh new trio from the heart of Connemara, Ireland, combines Irish music and an intriguing blend of modern folk influences to produce a rich sound and pulsating experience to delight audiences worldwide.

The three lads presented their show in Farmington at the beginning of the month. Several attendees have become immediate fans and have already made plans to see them again in Rumford. Phill McIntyre of New England Celtic Arts said, “They tick all the boxes, and boy do they deliver!”

Featuring an unusual line-up of flute, whistles, harp, bodhrán, guitar and vocals with some Irish dancing steps thrown in, High Time make a youthful and energetic statement. Equal measures of music and tradition from old Ireland coupled with bold arrangements make for a tasty platter of story, music, song and dance from these three young men, all hailing from the Gaelic speaking village of Ardmore on the rugged west coast.

The band name High Time came about in reference to a feeling within the band and between its members that it was long overdue (high time) that they started a band, seeing as they had been playing together for so long. This is a widely used saying in Ireland and throughout the world. The band are more accustomed to the Gaelic version of this saying as they come from a Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking) area in Connemara in west Galway. This expression has an equivalent in the Irish/Gaelic language (tharama: pronounced haur – awwmah.)

Special advance tickets, available now, are $15, online at www.49franklin.com and at Bartash’s and All That Jazz in downtown Rumford. Tickets are $20 day of show. Enter the Mystic Theater at the back parking lot on the right side of the building. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cash-only pub menu and bar.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-369-0129.

filed under: