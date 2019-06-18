100 years ago: 1919

The World of Mirth Show, a carnival company of 150 people and 12 railroad cars has been engaged for the Midway of the Maine State Fair in Lewiston, according to an announcement by Ralph F. Burnham, of Auburn, one of the trustees. Lewiston Journal said that it was one of the best twelve shows in the country and will play only at three places in the east.

50 years ago: 1969

Mrs. Mary Ann Wilkinson Norcross of Auburn, Class of 1964, Gorham State College, has been named to serve as class agent for Alumni Day activities at the college Mrs. Anna Averill Severin of Bath, class of 1924 is also among the eleven agents. Alumni Day, June 21, includes a parade of classes and banquet.

25 years ago: 1994

Motorists in the Twin Cities may have to contend with a few traffic snarls on Saturday, due to a couple of events in Auburn. Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the James B. Longley Memorial Bridge as the Cities of the Androscoggin Great Falls Canoe Race gets underway. According to Lt. Richard Keene of the Auburn Police Department, officials will accommodate the Pro-Am Division of the race by closing off one lane on the bridge from Chapel Street in Lewiston to the intersection of Court and Main streets in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lane closed to traffic will be the one nearer the falls. Keene said that the restriction is necessary because canoeists will be jumping out of their canoes and toting them across the Main and Court streets intersection. They will then continue to the boat landing off Main Street. One lane on Main Street from the intersection to the boat landing alley will also be closed to traffic. Keene said police don’t expect any serious problems, but traffic may be slowed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. He added that several regular and reserve officers will be on duty to assist, and that motorists are urged to use alternative routes during these hours.

Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

