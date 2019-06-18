MECHANIC FALLS — Town Officials have issued a reminder about fireworks usage within the town limits.

The use of fireworks is prohibited on all public property, including public parks and school property. Certain types of fireworks are also forbidden. The penalty for violating the ordinance can run between $200 and $500 for each day of violation, plus lawyer’s fees.

The town’s ordinance, available at the Town Office, stipulates the days and and times when fireworks are permitted. It also lists the streets in town where fireworks are not permitted.

Anyone wishing to use fireworks in Mechanic Falls must buy a permit, which costs $25.

