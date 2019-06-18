NEW GLOUCESTER — Voters will decide on three ordinances and a moratorium on large-scale solar projects at a special town meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the AMVET Post 6 Hall on Route 100. Voter registration will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Property Tax Assistance Ordinance provides tax relief to qualified residents 70 years old and older whose household income is $40,000 or less.

Voters will be asked to appropriate $50,000 from the undesignated fund balance to pay for the program.

A Public Safety Ordinance on the warrant would govern the newly established a Public Safety Department, which combines the fire and rescue departments. Voters agreed at the annual town meeting in May establish the department and fund it.

An amendment to the Zoning Ordinance concerning site plan review submission requirements is also up for a vote.

The fifth article calls for a six-month moratorium on large-scale solar systems, which would prohibit development and installations until the town establishes land use regulations for them.

