LEWISTON – Jill Ann (Hopkins) Dos Santos, 44, of Lewiston, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice after a long battle with cancer. The daughter of Terry and Doreen Francis Hopkins, she was born on June 6, 1975, in Batavia, N.Y. She moved to Massachusetts living there for 20 years. Jill started to play the flute in elementary school, and was very active in high school, playing in the marching band and had such a love of photography that she attended an online school program to pursue a career in photography. Pastimes included tap dance, where she attended classes at Camire School of Dance, from 2007-2008. She enjoyed cooking and baking (her chocolate chip and no bake cookies were legendary!). Loved attending church at Victory Christian in Livermore and taking pictures of the balloon lift-off at the annual Balloon Festival. Survivors include; her mother Doreen (Francis) Da Silva and her stepdad Albeni F. Da Silva, her husband Josimar Dos Santos, daughters, Natalia Da Cunha, and Eliana Dos Santos, her son, Rafael Dos Santos, one sister, Michelle (Hopkins) De Olivera and her husband Wagner DeOliveira, one niece and four nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Terry Hopkins. Funeral services will be held at the Victory Christian Church, 1680 Federal Road, Livermore, ME, 04253, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill Road, Sabattus, ME, 04280. Condolences, and a video tribute can be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston ME, 04240

