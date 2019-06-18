RUMFORD — The Rumford Police Department received a call at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday that two lawn mowers were racing on Cumberland and Waldo streets.

The caller reported the mowers were weaving in and out of traffic, according to Sgt. James Bernard.

Officers responded but could not locate any speeding lawn mowers.

Police Chief Stacy Carter said the report was the first his department had received about high-speed lawn equipment.

“As we did not locate them,” Carter said, “it’s only speculation as to what laws they broke. We would have handled it as a disturbance complaint, and made sure they were not operating under the influence. However, lawn mowers are not registered or intended to be operated on public ways.”

