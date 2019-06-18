SABATTUS — The Board of Selectmen announced Tuesday night the town can only buy three roll off containers for the transfer station.

The Board of Selectmen approved the purchase of four roll off containers, pending approval of the town layer, at its meeting June 4.

Transfer station Manager Jerry Sabins was offered a good deal that fell under the allocated budget approved at the town meeting, but because the language of the warrant specified three roll off containers, the town’s lawyer advised them they could only buy that many.

“I suggest that for next year, we put another can on the budget,” Selectman Guy Desjardins said.

If Sabins still needs another roll off container, it can be put to a vote at next year’s town meeting.

In other matters, the board approved the addition of Sabattus resident Jessica Ford to the Regionjal School Unit 4 board of directors.

The board also voted to cancel its next meeting, scheduled for July 2, because it falls close to the holiday.

Town Manager Anthony Ward also announced there will be a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on July 3 at the Town Office

